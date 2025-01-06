Warming shelter opened for St. Landry residents

St. Landry Parish Government will be opening a warming shelter for residents tonight, January 6th and tomorrow night January 7th at the Former Indian Hills Country Club.

The facility is located at 1141 E Prudhomme Street in Opelousas.

The warming shelter will be open from 6:00 pm to 8:00 am both nights. Meals will NOT be provided. Officials encourage residents to bring their own food, blankets, pillows and any other materials necessary while staying at the shelter.

Space will be limited.

Officials say they will re-evaluate the weather conditions for Wednesday night.