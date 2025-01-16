Watch Now
Warming shelter available for residents ahead of cold weather 

St. Landry Parish Government
St. Landry Parish Government will open a warming shelter on Sunday, January 19, through Thursday, January 23, at the former Indian Hills Country Club.

The warming shelter will open at 5:00 pm on Sunday and remain open until Thursday morning at 9:00 am.

Meals will not be provided. Residents are encouraged to bring their own food, blankets, pillows and any other materials necessary while staying at the shelter, according to a spokesperson for the Parish.

Space will be limited.

The shelter is located at 1141 E Prudhomme Street in Opelousas. 

