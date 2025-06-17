Wanted Opelousas fugitive captured in Texas after allegedly hitting St. Landry Parish deputy

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A fugitive wanted for attempted murder of a police officer in Louisiana has been captured in Texas, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Michael Miller, 28, of Opelousas, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force in Houston. Authorities said Miller will be booked into the Harris County Jail as extradition proceedings begin to return him to Louisiana.

Miller was wanted on the following charges:

Attempted first-degree murder of a police officer

Four counts of child endangerment

Aggravated flight from an officer

Failure to render aid

Resisting an officer with force or violence

Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz issued a statement thanking law enforcement partners and the public, saying, “We are truly blessed to have the support of our citizenry... We will continue to do all that we can to earn this sacred trust and support.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516, or call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the P3 app or by dialing **TIPS.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.