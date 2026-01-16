Walmart to invest $330 million in modernizing Opelousas regional distribution center

OPELOUSAS, La. — Walmart will invest more than $330 million to upgrade its regional distribution center in Opelousas, introducing automation, robotics, and advanced technology to the nearly 25-year-old facility. Economic development leaders say the move signals a strong long-term commitment to Acadiana’s workforce and economy.

“Walmart was looking at their corporate philosophy as which centers do they look to upgrade to bring their technology up to the most efficient standards, and we just wanted to be a part of that,” said St. Landry Parish Economic Development CEO Bill Rodier.

The center, which serves approximately 120 Walmart stores and employs nearly 2,000 workers, is seen as vital to the local economy. “When you look at the impact of that center out here and the importance of keeping it competitive in a competitive market, it just makes sense,” Rodier said.

The modernization is expected to shift many roles toward higher-skilled jobs as new technologies are implemented. However, Louisiana Economic Development reports that no major reduction in employment is planned as a result of the upgrade. “Walmart has insisted that it won't have a major impact on their employee count over there, so I'll go with that. But I do know that they have planned to and will need to upgrade the skillsets of a lot of their people,” Rodier added.

An analysis by economic development organization One Acadiana found that Walmart’s reinvestment will have significant ripple effects for the region’s economy. “They could be anywhere, but they're choosing to stay in Opelousas and invest in Opelousas, which speaks volumes about what they see in the workforce here and the work ethic that we have in Acadiana,” said One Acadiana President and CEO Troy Wayman.

Once modernization is complete, the upgraded distribution center is expected to nearly double its shipping capacity, further strengthening the region’s role in Walmart’s supply chain.

