Voter registration drive held at North City park ahead of Nov. 3 election

ST. LANDRY PARISH — OPELOUSAS, La. — A small group of community members gathered Sunday afternoon with a simple mission: encouraging residents to register to vote and reminding them that their voices matter at the ballot box.

Despite the humid weather, organizers set up at North City Park in Opelousas to connect with residents ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Dr. Savoynne Williams, one of the event organizers, said the goal was to encourage more people to participate in the democratic process.

"We're asking everybody to come out who have an interest in voting," Williams said. "We feel that everybody should have the right to make their statement. We want everybody to be able to say we voted."

Williams said voters have the power to shape the future of their communities by taking part in elections.

"In order to see change, again, if we don't like the process, if we don't like what's going on now, we hold the key," Williams said.

Among those supporting the event was Opelousas resident Devin Manuel McKnight, who said voting is one of the most important ways citizens can make their voices heard.

"I'm here to support this because I think that voting is very important," McKnight said. "I think that any and every individual definitely needs to get out and exercise their right. Every voice matters. Every vote counts."

While organizers hoped to see more people stop by the event, Williams said the turnout has not discouraged the group from continuing its outreach efforts.

She said organizers plan to bring future voter registration drives to different parts of the city in hopes of reaching residents where it is most convenient for them.

"Today wasn't our best effort or our best day," Williams said. "We're hoping that if we continue to move from place to place that we'll be able to catch people at what is most convenient for them. Next Sunday we should be at South Park and we're inviting everybody to come out."

Williams said the message remains straightforward: if people want to see change in their communities, they must become involved in the process by registering to vote and participating in elections.

Organizers plan to continue hosting voter registration events in the coming weeks as they work to increase civic engagement ahead of the November election.

To learn more about how to register to vote click here.