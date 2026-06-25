Voluntary evacuation issued for parts of Lebeau as floodwaters continue moving through St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH — LEBEAU, La. — As floodwaters continue to rise across parts of St. Landry Parish, some residents are finding creative ways to navigate flooded roads while officials urge those in vulnerable areas to evacuate before conditions worsen.

On Wednesday, floodwaters covered roadways and cut off access to several homes in the Lebeau area. Among those adapting to the conditions are the Dupont and Broussard families, who relied on a tractor and trailer to cross a flooded road and pick up supplies.

4-year-old Anson Dupont and his younger brother Jedidiah took an unusual ride through the floodwaters with their family.

“It’s pretty high up back there,” Anson said.

Their grandfather, David Broussard, used a tractor and trailer to transport family members across the flooded roadway leading to their home.

While the road is underwater, Broussard said his family has been fortunate compared to many others dealing with flooding throughout the region.

“We’re incredibly blessed compared to so many that are suffering right now, that have water in their homes,” Broussard said. “We do not have that. We live on a high place. Our only problem is the depth of the road.”

Broussard, who is also a preacher, said his faith has helped him remain hopeful as floodwaters continue moving through the area.

“God is good and He’s the same God He was before the flood and He’s the same one today,” he said. “He’s going to be faithful and people are going to rebuild.”

Meanwhile, St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard is encouraging residents in low-lying areas to leave while they still have the opportunity.

The parish issued a voluntary evacuation order for residents living along Highway 71 from U.S. 190 North to Louisiana Highway 10. Parish officials also shared aerial video showing floodwaters spreading across Highway 10 between Palmetto and Lebeau.

“If you have the opportunity to evacuate, now’s the time to do it,” Bellard said. “We’re told about another four or five days before the water stops coming over. A lot of water is still coming down and we want to make sure people stay safe.”

For Allie Dupont, the flooding has kept her family close to home for several days. Still, her thoughts remain with families who have suffered greater losses.

“I just feel horrible for them. I really do,” Dupont said. “I want to get out there and help them. Once we can, we’re going to try to help them as much as we can.”

Parish officials say shelter remains available at the Yambilee Building for residents who need a safe place to stay. They continue to encourage those in threatened areas to monitor conditions closely and evacuate if necessary.

If you need any information or assistance you can call Parish Government at

(337) 948-3688.

