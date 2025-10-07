Video from Why Play Trail Ride raises safety concerns — Opelousas police investigating

ST. LANDRY PARISH — This past weekend, hundreds of people packed into the Ag Center for the “Why Play Trail Ride.” Parish officials say the event brought people together from across the country — and that’s the good news.

But while looking deeper into the weekend’s festivities, KATC's editorial staff came across something alarming.

A video circulating on social media appears to show a young man pulling out a gun and waving it in the crowd.

I reached out to St. Landry Parish Government first for comment, but officials declined to respond to questions about the video.

One of the trail ride organizers, Jamal Brown, told me that security was on site.

Joe Anderson, Public Information Officer for Opelousas Police, said: “We are investigating the video. We are talking to people who were at the trail ride, our investigators are reviewing the footage, and we are asking the public for help. We do not condone anyone pulling out weapons at any event or threatening parishioners in any type of situation. ”I also tried to find out whether guns are allowed at the St. Landry Parish Ag Center.

In the wake of the incident, Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin — who himself survived a shooting during a trail ride in 2021 — weighed in on Facebook, saying changes could be coming.

A spokesperson with the parish government told me the parish does not have control over personal property on the grounds — for example, items kept inside vehicles.

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard confirmed he plans to move forward with a mandatory age restriction saying no one under 25 will be allowed to come to these events in the future.

The investigation into the video is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward and call 337-948-2500 or contact St. Landry Parish crimestoppers.