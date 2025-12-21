Victim in Market and Church Street shooting dies from injuries; police searching for second suspect

OPELOUSAS, La. — The victim in the Market and Church Street shooting died from their injuries.

Opelousas Police Department issued an update Saturday night that said the victim died around 4:52 p.m. As a result, investigators will be upgrading charges from attempted second-degree murder to second-degree murder.

One arrest has already been made in connection to this incident: Dominique Trotter. Police are actively searching for a second person, identified as Kurtell Gallien.

Opelousas Police Department

Gallien should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact authorities immediately. Call the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500.

