Shooting near Market and Church Street in Opelousas leaves one person injured

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The Opelousas Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that happened on October 16, at about 6:35 p.m. near Market Street and Church Street.

One person was injured and was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is not being released at this time.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Detectives are working to gather information and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Opelousas Police Department is asking anyone who may have information, video footage, or details related to this incident to please come forward. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or

Crime Stoppers 337-948-TIPS (8477)

We will keep you updated as we receive more information.