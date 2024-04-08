Victim in crash was Port Barre teacher

Port Barre High School and the entire St. Landry Parish School District community are mourning the loss of a teacher who died this weekend.

A release from the school system says that Summer Le was a veteran teacher of Exceptional Student Services (ESS) at Port Barre High School.

Le died in a St. Martin Parish crash; the driver troopers say caused the crash was found to have a blood alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit and he was booked with vehicular homicide. To read our story about it, click here.

According to the release, Le was an active member of the community and helped with many local benefits. She was a member of the Gumbo Foundation. She was an avid outdoors person. She loved to hunt and enjoyed time at her camp. She was married to Matthew Le, and they had one son, Brennan Le whom she lived for.

"The entire St. Landry Parish community is grieving this immeasurable loss," said Superintendent Milton Batiste. "Mrs. Le’s dedication to our ESS students and families exemplified the very best in educating every child. She will be dearly missed."

The release states that Le was a radiant presence at Port Barre High, greeting students each morning with her warm smile and infectious energy. She was a passionate advocate, fiercely devoted to uplifting and supporting anyone in need of guidance or assistance. Her boisterous spirit and boundless compassion left an indelible mark on the lives she touched.

"We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, students, and colleagues of Mrs. Le, who are left to mourn this profound loss," the release states.

The St. Landry Parish School District has made counseling services available to students and staff in need of support.