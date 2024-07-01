Watch Now
Vehicle recovered from Atchafalaya River

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office
Posted at 8:18 PM, Jun 30, 2024

MELVILLE, La. — The Melville Police Department found a vehicle submerged in the Atchafalaya River, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

Melville Police notified the Sheriff's Office of a vehicle in the water of the Atchafalaya River. Not knowing if anyone was inside the vehicle, the Search and Rescue dive team was contacted, officials report.

No one was found in the vehicle and it was removed from the waterway.

The incident remains under investigation by the Melville Police Department.

