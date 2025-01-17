Urgent Care on the Go: New company making healthcare accessible across Acadiana

OPELOUSAS — A new approach to urgent care is transforming healthcare access in Acadiana, providing convenience for those who need it most. "Urgent Care on the Go," based in Opelousas, brings medical care directly to patients' homes or workplaces—no waiting rooms, no trips to the doctor's office, and no need to leave home when you're feeling sick.

Lennie Boulet, a former paramedic, is one of the team members traveling daily to assist patients with acute illnesses like urinary tract infections (UTIs), respiratory issues, and more. Boulet says the service bridges a gap between traditional urgent care and the need for mobile healthcare.

“People with mobility issues or those who simply can't leave their homes find this service incredibly helpful,” Boulet said. “As paramedics, we’re used to responding to emergencies at people’s homes, but now we’re also helping with general urgent care needs.”

The concept was born out of necessity. Steve Quebedeaux, a former paramedic, came up with the idea nearly 10 years ago. His vision became clear during the COVID-19 pandemic when patients were reluctant to go to doctor's offices due to fears of contracting secondary infections.

“During COVID, people were scared to go out. They didn’t want to risk catching something while waiting to see a doctor,” Quebedeaux said. “That’s when we realized the need for mobile urgent care."

Today, Quebedeaux’s team of nurses and doctors travels up to 50 miles from their Opelousas base, offering healthcare across Acadiana.

The service is especially beneficial for busy professionals and elderly individuals who have difficulty traveling for medical care. Nichole Taylor, a supervisor at a local business in Eunice, was one of the recent patients who took advantage of the service.

“I had a severe sinus infection, and instead of wasting time at a doctor’s office, I called Urgent Care on the Go,” Taylor said. “They were quick, professional, and I didn’t have to leave work to get the treatment I needed.”

For the elderly or those without transportation the service can be a game-changer.

“It would help the elderly, especially those who don’t have family nearby to take them to the doctor,” Taylor added. “If you’re really sick and can’t drive yourself, having healthcare come to you is a huge relief.”

The team at Urgent Care on the Go is equipped to handle a variety of medical issues. Boulet explained that their services are wide-ranging.

“We can do sutures, provide testing kits, test for UTIs, and handle illnesses like colds, flu, strep, and even COVID—just like any urgent care center, but in the comfort of your home.”

With a focus on accessibility and patient comfort, Urgent Care on the Go is helping to redefine what healthcare can look like in Acadiana.

The service also offers weighloss treatment. If you want to learn more about Urgent Care on the go, you can click here