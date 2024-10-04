UPDATE: Suspect in St. Cyr stabbing arrested

ST. LANDRY PARISH — UPDATE: Mark Anthony Riggins, 59, has been booked with second-degree murder; he was arrested by the Opelousas Police Department.

He was wanted by the OPD following a stabbing that happened on Saturday in the 800 block of St. Cyr Street.

Officers were called to the scene around 7:21 PM and found Marcus Henry, a Black male, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Despite paramedics arriving quickly, Henry was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, Riggins was identified as a suspect and police asked for the public's help in locating him.

The public can provide tips to Opelousas PD at 337-948-2500 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS or the P3 mobile app. A reward of up to $2500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.