UPDATE: Gas service expected to be restored Thursday in Grand Coteau

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Construction crews working around the clock along Highway 178 in Sunset to rebuild the roadway caused an unexpected disruption Tuesday afternoon after a gas line was struck, leaving hundreds without service and forcing local businesses to adapt.

Grand Coteau Town Supervisor Paul Prejean said a construction company hit the town’s gas line Tuesday afternoon while working along Highway 178. The damage triggered a gas outage affecting more than 500 customers in Grand Coteau and parts of Sunset.

Among those impacted is Big Hill Cafe at Brent’s, owned and operated by Brent LeBlanc. With gas service shut off Wednesday, LeBlanc said keeping his kitchen running became a challenge.

“It’s affecting my crew and my business, but there’s really nothing we can do right now,” LeBlanc said.

Instead of closing his doors, LeBlanc found a workaround — bringing in hot plates to continue serving customers while repairs are underway.

“We brought in the hot plates and made it happen,” he said.

Despite the disruption, LeBlanc says business has continued, though timing is critical as he prepares for one of his busiest seasons. Following Mardi Gras, Big Hill Cafe at Brent’s plans to roll out its popular seafood and prime rib buffet for Lent — assuming gas service is restored in time.

“Next week after Mardi Gras I’m offering a seafood buffet for Lent, and hopefully the gas is back on by then — or I’ll be in trouble,” LeBlanc said. “We just have to wait and see what the gas company will do.”

Town officials say repairs to the damaged gas line along hwy 178 in are now complete. The line has been fixed, X-rayed, and is ready to be placed back into service. Crews are scheduled to conduct a pressure test, and if the pressure holds, gas service is expected to be restored by Thursday.

