UPDATE: Deputies identify victim in Eunice-area shooting

UPDATE: St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz has released the victim's name in yesterday's homicide.

Sheriff Guidroz says that 19-year-old Roy Guillory Jr. of Eunice died yesterday as a result of gunshot wounds.

The case is still under investigation and no other information is being released, officials say.

On Monday, we reported that St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies were investigating a homicide that happened early Monday.

Deputies were called to a home on La. 757 in the Eunice area by witnesses who heard shots fired. One person was killed in the shooting, and the suspect is unknown at this time.

Detectives are working leads and no other details are being released due to it being an active investigation. Anyone having information on this, please call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477 or dial**TIPS on any mobile to device. All tips are anonymous.