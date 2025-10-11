UPDATE: Arrest made in Opelousas shooting incident

The Opelousas Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the shooting near Oak and Laurent Streets on Tuesday.

Demarion Tyrese Leblanc was booked with one count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and two counts of aggravated damage to property, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities say additional arrests are possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Opelousas Police at (337) 948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS (8477). All calls will remain anonymous.

