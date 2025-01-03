UPDATE: Arrest made in Opelousas shooting

One man is dead and another is in critical condition, and police have arrested a third after a shooting on Joseph Street in Opelousas Thursday.

Joseph Thomas was booked with second-degree murder, three counts attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.

As we reported yesterday, the shooting happened in the 800 block of Joseph Street around 2 p.m. Thursday. Police found a man dead at the scene, and another had been transported to a hospital via private vehicle. That man is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police found the house where the suspect fled, and got a search warrant for it - it's in the 800 block of Planters Street. They talked to several people there, searched the house and found three guns. One of them is believed to be the one used in the shooting.

Police say Thomas confessed after "several hours of interviews."

The Opelousas Police Department continues to investigate this incident and encourages anyone with additional information to contact the department at (337) 948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS. Tips can remain anonymous.