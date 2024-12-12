Two Opelousas brothers booked after drug bust at Grand Coteau store

Two Opelousas brothers have been selling pot, hydrocodone and erectile dysfunction pills out of their Grand Coteau store.

Nasir Sohail, 46, was booked with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He's described by police as the owner of the One Stop Store in Grand Coteau. Deputies allege they found him in a car reeking of marijuana in the parking lot of the store.

Shoaib Munir, 42, was booked with Distribution of Marijuana, two counts illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs, possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone, two counts possession of a legend drug and possession of money derived from drug sales.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies used a confidential informant to buy pot from the store's cashier, and then got a search warrant for the store, which is located on E. Martin Luther King Drive.

When they executed the warrant they found Sohail in the parking lot, in a vehicle that had a "strong odor of marijuana" inside. They searched the car and found a bag of pot on the passenger seat, and another bag on Sohail, deputies allege.

When they searched the store, they found two guns, a Viagra tablet, two Cialis tablets, and more than $900 in the cash register.

Munir allegedly had a bag of marijuana and $475 in cash on him, plus seven Hydrocodone tablets, nine Baclofen (a muscle relaxant) and four Viagra tablets.

In2018, a $2 million Powerball ticket was sold at the store. That wasn’t the first time a winning ticket was purchased at the 1 Stop in Grand Coteau. In December 2017, Sohail won $350,000 after buying a ticket from his own store. The store received a one percent bonus for selling the winning ticket.