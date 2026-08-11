Two Opelousas barbershops offer free haircuts to students ahead of school year

ST. LANDRY PARISH — OPELOUSAS, La. — Back-to-school shopping can quickly become expensive for families, with the cost of school supplies, uniforms, clothes and haircuts adding up before the first bell even rings.

Two Opelousas barbershops are helping ease some of that financial pressure by offering free haircuts to local children ahead of the new school year.

Holliwood Cutz Barbershop on Landry Street and Magic Mirror Barbershop welcomed children Monday for free back-to-school haircuts.

For Willie Rubin, the event offered more than a fresh haircut for his children. It also helped reduce some of the costs associated with getting his family ready for school.

“It helps us out real good, especially financial wise, because I mean, after buying school supplies and stuff, we don't always have money for the little things like haircuts and stuff to start off school with,” Rubin said. “So it helps out a lot.”

Rubin said he has already spent about $350 to $400 on school supplies and uniforms for his four children who are in school.

His son, Wyatt Rubin, who attends Helix Academy, was among the children receiving a free haircut and a backpack filled with school supplies.

“I got rulers, markers, notepads, and I got pencils and colors for the school year,” Wyatt said.

The third-grader said his favorite subject is science and that he hopes to become a police officer.

At Holliwood Cutz, barber Joey Richard said the event is about using his skills to help families in his community.

“We do this for our community because it's simple,” Richard said. “We're using our gift not only to make way for us, we're using our gift to make way for our community.”

Richard said rising costs make events like the back-to-school haircut drive especially important for families.

“Inflation is high. The prices in the store are rising. Nothing is getting better, so we want to be that extra crutch that a family may need to come to for help in the time of need,” Richard said.

The free haircut drive is part of a tradition that has continued for six years.

Holliwood Cutz was not the only barber shop in Opelousas giving out free haircuts, Magic Mirror also stepped in to help children get ready for the first day of school.

At Magic Mirror Barbershop, owner Travis Broussard said the goal is similar — helping families start the school year on a positive note.

“It's to help the families and just, we just love doing it,” Broussard said. “It just brings joy. We love it, we love it. We love giving it.”

Organizer Kenon Lamb said the event has a personal meaning for him because of the sacrifices his mother made while raising her children as a single parent.

“Providing free back-to-school haircuts is essential in this economy, as many families struggle with rising costs,” Lamb said. “Having experienced my mom's challenges as a single parent paying for my and my siblings' haircuts, I understand the financial strain.”

Lamb said the free haircuts are about more than saving families money. He said they also help children feel confident and prepared when they return to school.

“These free haircuts not only alleviate some of that burden but also boost children's self-esteem and readiness for the school year,” Lamb said.

Lamb said he has been organizing the event for more than 17 years as a way to honor his mother and give back to the community.

Broussard said children's haircuts typically cost about $15 at his shop. During the two-day back-to-school event, however, the cuts are free.

The shop expected to serve between 150 and 200 children over the two days.

Organizers said more than 100 children received free haircuts between the two Opelousas barbershops.

Magic Mirror barber shop located at 330 N. Railroad Avenue in Opelousas will have another free hair cut drive Tuesday starting at 9:00am.