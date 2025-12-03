Two inmates have escaped from St. Landry Parish jail

Two inmates have escaped from the St. Landry Parish jail.

Deputies say the two escaped from the prison, and while details are incomplete they are both "potentially dangerous." One is being held on attempted second-degree murder. The other has weapons violations on his record. Both have extensive records, deputies say.

This is not the first escape for St. Landry Parish; there have been several this year. Most occurred during transport of inmates.

"An internal investigation has been initiated," said Public Information Officer Mark LeBlanc. "Jail supervisory staff will be compiling information and generating reports, and all of that will be sent to the sheriff and the chief criminal deputy for action."

LeBlanc said the jail has issues, both structural and security-wise, which have been identified but not addressed.

The sheriff and the parish president have been engaged in a conflict over the jail funding; it is currently in court via a lawsuit.

LeBlanc said the two men were wearing orange jumpsuits, but as investigators don't know yet if they had outside help, residents should not assume they'll still be wearing jail orange.

We're waiting on details from the sheriff's office about their names and how they escaped.

If you have any information about the inmates or you see them, call 911.