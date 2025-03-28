Two inmates accused of setting jail on fire

Two inmates at the Eunice City Jail have more charges after they allegedly set a fire in the jail.

Jordan Dwayne Victor, 20, and Kirmontae Venezia, 20, are accused of causing an electrical short to burn paper and cloth at the jail this week, said State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies.

On March 26, 2025, the Eunice Fire Department responded at 8:36 p.m. to a reported fire at the Eunice City Jail. Jail employees extinguished the small fire before firefighters arrived. The fire melted a water line inside the jail.

