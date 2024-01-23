Two injured in Opelousas shooting

The Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured, one critically, on Friday, January 19.

At approximately 8:16 PM, Opelousas Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block Martin Luther King Drive. Where a female was found with gunshot wounds.

The female was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries at which time it was learned that she was pregnant.

She is now listed in critical condition. No further information on her condition has been released.

A second person with possible involvement in the shooting was later located at the local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The second person was treated for minor injuries, and booked in the parish jail on unrelated charges.

The investigation is ongoing updates will be provided as they develop.

The Opelousas Police Department asks that anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, http://www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $2500.00 cash reward.