Trees fallen on elderly woman's house

Posted at 1:46 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 14:46:58-04

OPELOUSAS, La. —

  • 70-year-old Carolyn D'Arbonne lost part of her home from fallen trees
  • multiple trees fell behind her house, landing on the addition built by her late husband
  • D'Arbonne remains grateful for where the tree fell, missing her and her sleeping grandniece and grandnephew and the bookshelf her husband built containing all her books
