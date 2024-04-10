Trees fallen on elderly woman's house
Trees cause damage to elderly woman's house
OPELOUSAS, La. —
- 70-year-old Carolyn D'Arbonne lost part of her home from fallen trees
- multiple trees fell behind her house, landing on the addition built by her late husband
- D'Arbonne remains grateful for where the tree fell, missing her and her sleeping grandniece and grandnephew and the bookshelf her husband built containing all her books
