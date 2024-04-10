Trees fallen on elderly woman's house

Prev Next KATC Photo

Posted at 1:46 PM, Apr 10, 2024

OPELOUSAS, La. —

70-year-old Carolyn D'Arbonne lost part of her home from fallen trees

multiple trees fell behind her house, landing on the addition built by her late husband

D'Arbonne remains grateful for where the tree fell, missing her and her sleeping grandniece and grandnephew and the bookshelf her husband built containing all her books

