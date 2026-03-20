Travel agent says TSA delays, staffing shortages impacting air travel amid government shutdown

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A local travel agent says ongoing TSA delays and staffing shortages are making air travel increasingly difficult for her clients, especially in the wake of the recent government shutdown.

Geri Simpson, who owns and operates NOLA Caribe Connection, a travel agency that helps clients book flights and vacations, said the challenges have significantly impacted her business.

“I have been a travel agent over 50 years,” Simpson said. “It’s been difficult… there have been sleepless nights.”

Simpson said many of the issues stem from long TSA lines and disruptions at airports, creating stressful travel experiences for customers. In some cases, she said, the complications have caused travelers to cancel their plans altogether or choose to drive instead.

She recalled one recent incident involving a client who is a veteran and needed assistance navigating the airport.

“They were not able to take her through, so having to stand that length of time—it was a bother to her… and then her flight was canceled,” Simpson said.

As spring and summer travel seasons approach, Simpson said she does not expect conditions to improve anytime soon.

“I am praying that it will get a little easier… but right now, with everything going on, I think it will be hectic for a while,” she said.

According to Scripps News, the situation could worsen. TSA officials have warned that some smaller airports across the country could temporarily close due to staffing shortages.

Officers say many workers are struggling to afford basic expenses such as gas, rent and child care. While some travelers have offered support through donations like food and gift cards, workers say it is not enough to cover their bills.

Simpson believes those staffing issues are contributing to ongoing delays and disruptions.

“They need to pay these people so they can go back to work… I’m hearing some are quitting, and now they’re talking about shutting down smaller airports because they don’t have enough workers,” she said.

In the meantime, Simpson advises travelers to plan ahead to avoid potential issues.

“If you’re not dealing with a travel agent, and you’re dealing with the airlines—you have to do your homework,” she said.

She recommends arriving at the airport at least three hours early and checking flight statuses before leaving home.

“Before you even go to the airport—check, call the airline and find out what the situation is,” Simpson said.

If you want to learn more about how you can make traveling less of a hassle, you can click here.