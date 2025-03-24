Trailblazer: Judge Vanessa Harris

ST. LANDRY PARISH — In honor of Women’s History Month, KATC is highlighting women across Acadiana. Vanessa Harris made history in 2008 when she became the first woman and African American judge to preside over Opelousas City Court, a milestone in her distinguished career in the legal field.

Harris, inspired by her time as a juvenile prosecutor, saw the need for a female presence in the judicial system. Her experiences with cases involving young people, many of whom were victims of abuse or neglect, led her to believe that a female judge could offer a unique, nurturing perspective to these situations. "I felt like a female judge would be good in that particular position because of our nurturing spirit," Harris shared, reflecting on the motivation behind her decision to run for judge.

For 12 years, Harris served as a steady force in the court, navigating a male-dominated field. However, one challenge was especially prominent in the early days of her tenure: changing the perception of her role. "The bailiffs had to correct the litigants, the defendants, just to say Judge Harris," she recalled. "That was very difficult for a lot of people. They would call me Mrs. Judge Harris or Mrs. Vanessa, or Mrs. Harris."

Born in Washington, Louisiana, and a proud graduate of Southern University Law School, Harris’ legal career spans decades. Before becoming a judge, she served as an assistant district attorney in St. Landry Parish from 1988 to 2008, a role that allowed her to mentor aspiring legal professionals and shape the future of law in her community.

Judge Shaunn Caillier-Harden of Opelousas City Court commended Harris for her role in shaping the juvenile justice system, particularly her focus on rehabilitation. "She has been a great influence in taking care of our juveniles and our community," Caillier-Harden said.

After retiring from the bench in 2020, Harris continued to make an impact. Alongside her brother, retired Judge Alonzo Harris, she runs a private law practice, Harris & Harris. The two siblings attribute much of their success to their father, Aaron Harris, who was also an attorney and encouraged them to pursue law. "My father, Aaron Harris, he was an attorney, of course he always encouraged me to become a lawyer," Harris said, describing her father's lasting influence on her career.

Beyond her legal work, Harris is a wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as the owner of The Parlor at Main in downtown Opelousas alongside her husband. During a tour of the establishment, she reflected on the challenges of balancing her career with her personal life, especially during her time on the bench.

On the streets of Opelousas, she often encountered young people who credited her with changing their lives. "That is so rewarding," she said. "I would hear that and that's what would keep me going."

A notable fact about Harris is that she and her brother both retired as judges on the same day, December 31, 2020. After her retirement, she was appointed by the Louisiana Supreme Court as Judge Pro-Tempore, making history once again as the first African American to serve in Lafayette City Court. She continues to preside when needed, further cementing her legacy as a trailblazer in Louisiana’s legal community.