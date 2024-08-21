Town of Crowley rallies to help Arnaudville woman in need of life-saving generator

ST.LANDRY AND ACADIA PARISH — The community in Crowley is coming together to help an Arnaudville woman, Lisa Leger, who battles health issues after a tragic auto crash a decade ago.

KATC traveled across Acadiana to share her story and meet the men and women banding together to help Leger, who needs a generator to help keep her oxygen machine running around the clock.

"I was in a coma under Jane Doe; I was never supposed to walk again," said Lisa Leger.

Leger has seen better days, but since a car crash over a decade ago, she has had multiple surgeries and needs an oxygen machine around the clock to breathe normally.

"But when the electricity goes out, I can't breathe, and I have been back and forth to the emergency room," said Leger.

She says power outages happen often in her area and fears that during this hurricane season, they may increase in the event of a storm.

"I just want to be able to breathe," said Leger.

Every day, she feels like it could be her last.

"I am scared, I don't wanna die, I do not want to die," said Leger.

With family miles away, she has no choice but to call for help.

"I can't breathe, and my car lets me down, so I call 911, but it is so far out that it takes a while for them to get here," said the Arnaudville woman.

"My heart breaks for her," said the Crowley Fire Chief Louis Romero.

Leger's call for help went beyond the Parish lines as neighbors from Acadia Parish are stepping up to help.

The Crowley Fire Department, in addition to the Kiwanis and Rotary clubs, is pitching in to help with a fundraiser. Local business people in the area are also pitching in.

"The business community reached out to us and asked if we can cook Jamablaya, so we responded to action, and we said yes; what do we have to do to help," said Romero.

With the Rotary and Kiwanis Club, Eric Berken passed out tickets Tuesday morning getting the fundraiser on the ball. He also has a GoFundMe account set up.

"She has told me that no one has ever done anything like this for her, but people do care, and she matters, and it will show," said Berken.

With a new generator on the way, it gives Lisa hope for a brighter future.

"There are no programs out there to help her because of her situation, so just consider that. You do not have to give much, but whatever you can give will add up and will be used to put her in a better situation," said Berken.

It's a blessing, and I never thought anyone would help me or go out of their way; I am truly overwhelmed and so grateful to the fellas. Maybe I will be able to see you next Christmas," said Leger.

The Jambalaya sale for Ms. Leger will occur on September 5th at the Crowley Fire Department. The fire chief will cook pork and sausage Jambalaya with black-eyed peas, green bean casserole, and bread for $15.00 per plate. The goal of the fundraiser is to raise $15,000.

You can place large orders in advance by calling Brain Boulet with Cajun Blast at (337)788-0880.

Orders of 25 or more can be delivered in the Acadia Parish area and within the City of Lafayette. Alternatively, orders can be picked up at the Crowley Fire Department located at 104 West Hutchinson Ave, Crowley, LA. Pickup hours are between 11:00 AM and 1:30 PM.

All proceeds will go towards purchasing a generator to operate Leger's medical equipment that will supply air around the clock during a power outage.

To purchase tickets, you can visit the Crowley Fire Department or call Eric Berken at 337-393-4122.

To make a monetary donation, click here to visit the GoFundMe page.