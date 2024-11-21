Third arrest made in October homicide of Jaleel Guidry

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Alexziah Joseph, of Alexandria, has been arrested in connection with the Oct. 20 homicide of Jaleel Guidry, according to the Opelousas Police Department.

Joseph is accused of driving to Opelousas the night of the killing to pick up individuals involved in the crime. She is the third person arrested in the case and faces multiple charges, including accessory to first-degree murder, five counts of accessory to attempted first-degree murder, accessory to assault by drive-by shooting, and obstruction of justice.

Opelousas Police Chief Graig Leblanc credited teamwork between officers, investigators, and the community for the progress made in the investigation.

"The collaborative efforts of our officers, investigators, and community have been instrumental in bringing another suspect to justice," Leblanc said. "We remain committed to ensuring accountability for this tragic event."

Police are still seeking information related to the case. Anyone with details is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted via email at crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through the P3 mobile app.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to arrests and convictions in the case.