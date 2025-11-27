Thanksgiving comes early as St. Landry Parish nonprofits receive funding from Judge Cravins

ST. LANDRY PARISH — One day before Thanksgiving, dozens of nonprofits across St. Landry Parish received an unexpected boost — thanks to leftover funds from two class-action lawsuits.

On Wednesday afternoon, 27th Judicial District Judge Charles Cravins held a ceremonial proceeding inside the St. Landry Parish Courthouse, where KATC cameras were invited to capture the moment. During the ceremony, Judge Cravins presented donations to 24 nonprofits across the parish — all organizations that serve the physical and emotional health needs of the community.

The funding comes from two health-related class-action lawsuits, totaling $214,386.46.

Twenty-four St. Landry nonprofits were awarded the amount to help keep their organizations operating and serving local families.

Among those impacted were 19-year-old Cora Spell and her mother, Nicole, who are part of the St. Landry abilities nonprofit. The organization supports families raising children with disabilities, and Wednesday’s contribution came as a meaningful surprise.

For Nicole, the moment was emotional and symbolic.

“We have been blessed with folks and organizations that have contributed, and this will go to help with all the activities that help children like Cora to attend,” she said. Nicole joined the nonprofit 14 years ago after her daughter’s diagnosis with Leigh's disease and says the resources, guidance, and support she’s received have been life-changing.

“Until you have someone diagnosed in your family, you don’t know what you don’t know,” Nicole said. “This group showed me what could help my child — and what she’s truly capable of.” The last time class-action settlement funds were distributed in St. Landry Parish was in 2017.

Judge Cravins emphasized that the funding is not taxpayer money and not government dollars. Instead, these are residual settlement funds that must legally be redirected to community-based organizations.

He says allocating the money to small, high-impact nonprofits was the right choice.

I wanted to do as much as I could to help as many organizations as possible — to reach as many people as I could,” Cravins said.

Cora plans to graduate from Eunice High school next year and plans to start working.

Nonprofits Receiving Funding

