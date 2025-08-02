Sweet Generosity: Kids raise $2,000 for St. Jude with lemonade stand in Opelousas

ST. LANDRY PARISH — OPELOUSAS, La. — It was a sweet day of giving at St. Landry Lumber Company, thanks to a few little helpers with a big mission.

On Friday, Annalyse and her little brother Lucas — grandchildren of the store's owner — teamed up with a few friends to host a lemonade stand right intside the family business. Their goal? To raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

With plenty of foot traffic and generous hearts, the young fundraisers raised more than $2,000 — every single dollar going directly to cancer research and to help families in need.

“I hope this can give them the best care that they can have and that they can stay healthy,” said Annalyse.

The community’s support poured in just as quickly as the lemonade — a reminder that no matter your age, you can make a big difference.

If you’d like to learn more about how to support St. Jude’s mission, visit www.stjude.org.