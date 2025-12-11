Swamp Pop icons record their untold stories for Swamp Pop museum archive

ST. LANDRY PARISH — VILLE PLATTE — Nine swamp pop music legends came together this week at the Swamp Pop museum to share their stories and preserve the history of the iconic South Louisiana music genre.

The recorded panel, produced in partnership with KVPI Radio, featured well-known musicians including Jivin’ Gene, Junior Dugas, Bert Miller and others whose careers helped shape swamp pop’s signature sound.

Swamp pop emerged in the 1950s as a blend of rhythm and blues with deep Louisiana roots. For many of the artists, their connection to the music began early.

“When they brought it home, I was so fascinated with that guitar,” Jivin’ Gene recalled.

Bert Miller, who has been performing since 1956, shared memories from his decades-long career, reflecting on the genre’s evolution and its cultural impact.

Organizers say the purpose of the project is to record and preserve these stories while the legends are still here to tell them.

“For years we’ve been talking to these swamp pop legends to tell their stories,” Swamp pop museum director, Misty Parker said. “We wanted to collect them while they’re here and create a collection that will be sold out to the public.”

The full recording will be compiled and sold to the public once the project is complete.

One of the artists participating, Junior Dugas, began performing at just eight years old with his little brother.

“We started a little band, and we didn’t even have a name,” Dugas said.

He described the genre’s early popularity.

“Anyone who had a swamp pop band… the bars were packed,” he said.

Dugas says he plans to make one more album and believes swamp pop will continue to thrive.

“This is not going to die, because the young people still like it,” he said.

Organizers also announced a 20-year Swamp Pop Reunion Dance, set to take place next year, bringing musicians and fans together to celebrate the genre’s lasting influence.

