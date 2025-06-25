Suspect in incident that left deputy injured back in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The man accused in a sting gone bad that left a deputy injured has been arrested.

Justin Michael Miller was arrested on an outstanding warrant, and has been booked into the St. Landry Parish jail. He was booked with attempted first degree murder, child endangerment (4 counts), aggravated flight from an officer, failure to render aid, resisting a police officer with force or violence, and on a bench warrant.

Miller is accused in a May incident that happened outside a dollar store on La. 182 in the Sunset area.

There was an undercover drug operation happening, and another deputy went to back up the undercover agent, who was meeting a suspect at the store. The suspect realized it was a sting and tried to flee, hitting a deputy and the deputy's vehicle.

The deputy was seriously injured and has been recovering.

After hitting the deputy, the suspect led police on a brief chase but abandoned his vehicle - with his girlfriend and four children inside. He fled on foot.

Authorities found him in Houston, where he was arrested. He's now in the St. Landry Parish jail.