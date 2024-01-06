Sunset Mardi Gras Association raises the flag

The Sunset Mardi Gras Association raised the Mardi Gras flag on Saturday to kick off carnival in their town.

Here are some photos from the flag-raising:

The association is hosting the second annual Sunset Kidz Wagon Parade and Family Fun Day on January 28.

This family-friendly Mardi Gras event is not your typical parade; there are no horses or cars. Only wagons, bicycles, and wheelchairs for those who use them - and they're all decorated for Mardi Gras or the theme. This year’s theme is “The Enchanted Forest."

Wagons will line up at 11am, but the parade rolls at noon.

The route starts at the Sunset Community Center on 108 Leo Richard Lane, turns right on Napoleon Avenue, then turns left on Landry, another left on Commercial Street, then left on Castille, then proceeding right on Napoleon Avenue. From there we will turn left on Budd St, left on Boudreaux ending at the Sunset Community Center.

Organizers say there will be music and food behind the Sunset Community Center. Begnauds DJ Service will be there from 10am-1pm. Mais Oui will be playing live from 1pm-4pm with vendors like CJ’s Snowballs, Jumping Jax Jumps, and DOC Popcorn.

The event is free. Visit Facebook.com/sunsetmardigras or send an email to sunsetmardigras@yahoo.com for more information or to find out how to participate.