Students at North Central High get life-saving trauma first aid kits

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON, La. — Students at North Central High School are learning how to save lives — thanks to a special visit from Acadian Ambulance and St. Landry Parish Councilman Jody White.

Tuesday morning, students and teachers took part in a hands-on training session to learn how to use emergency first aid kits in case of an accident or life-threatening situation.

The visit is part of a partnership between Councilman White and Acadian Ambulance aimed at improving safety readiness in local schools.

North Central High is the first school in St. Landry Parish to receive two fully equipped emergency kits, complete with life-saving tools and supplies.

“This will help us because we don’t always have a nurse available here,” said Assistant Principal Eaglin. Representatives from Acadian Ambulance say the goal is to empower students and staff to act quickly in an emergency.

“We just want to help and give back to the community,” an Acadian Ambulance representative said.

Councilman White says this is just the beginning — with plans to donate more first aid kits to other schools across St. Landry Parish in the near future.

