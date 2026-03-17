Student just weeks from graduation now held at ICE detention center in Pine Prairie

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A local high school student’s future in the United States is now uncertain following his recent arrest, leaving classmates and educators concerned just months before graduation.

Josue Navarro Zamora, a Beau Chene high school student known by peers and teachers for his involvement in school activities, was taken into ICE custody earlier this month. Arrest records show he is accused of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and careless operation of a vehicle.

Now, just two months before he is set to graduate, classmates and educators fear he could face deportation.

Chad Vidrine, Zamora’s teacher and soccer coach, described the student as more than just a pupil.

“I was his home for a while when he was first abandoned here, and he is an amazing kid,” Vidrine said.

According to Vidrine, Zamora quickly became part of the school community, participating in both the media program and the soccer team. Classmates say he was kind and always willing to help others.

His school community says they are heartbroken and concerned about his future.

“This is pretty rough honestly, because I wouldn’t wish this upon anybody,” one student said.

Zamora came to the United States from Honduras seeking asylum after his parents could no longer care for him and to flee from local gangs. He later began working toward legal status through the Form I-360, a federal immigration petition used in certain cases involving vulnerable youth, including those who have been abused, abandoned or neglected.

Vidrine said Zamora had returned for his senior year to complete the final credits needed to graduate.

“He came back his senior year just to take two classes so he can graduate,” he said.

Now, with graduation just months away, that goal is at risk.

Immigration attorney Craig Little said Zamora’s case could be complicated by recent policy changes affecting detention and bond.

“In times past he could have gotten a bond, but right now it’s very difficult,” Little said.

Little said options such as requesting a humanitarian stay or voluntary departure may be available, but each carries potential consequences for Zamora’s future in the United States.

“Apply for a stay for humanitarian reasons, but I do not have too much faith in that," said Little.

Meanwhile, classmates say they are worried about his well-being while in custody.

“He’s scared,” another student said. “He has asthma and said it’s cold in there.”

With uncertainty surrounding his legal status, those close to Zamora say they are hoping for due process and a chance for him to complete his education.

“He deserves his due process,” Vidrine said. “He was so close.”

Zamora’s attorney says they are working to obtain the police report to better understand what happened on the night Zamora got arrested, and for now, their hope is that he does not face deportation.

Beau Chene High school plans to host a peaceful prayer for Zamora Friday morning.