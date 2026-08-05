Street dogs animal rescue searching for new adoption site as Opelousas pet store prepares to close

ST. LANDRY PARISH — OPELOUSAS, La. — A local animal rescue that has helped hundreds of dogs and cats find homes is searching for a new place to hold adoption events as the PetSense store in Opelousas prepares to close.

Street Dogs Animal Rescue has partnered with PetSense since February, using the store as its primary adoption site. Founder Ron Hepler said the partnership has helped more than 300 dogs and cats find permanent homes.

Now, with the store scheduled to close, Hepler said the rescue is losing one of its most valuable resources.

"We pick up dogs that are in ditches, under houses, left starved, abandoned in the woods," Hepler said. "We don't get to pick what dogs we get. We are Street Dogs."

Street Dogs recently gained attention after rescuing Fiona, an emaciated Great Dane found wandering in Evangeline Parish. After weeks of care, Fiona has made a remarkable recovery and has become an example of the rescue's mission to help neglected and abandoned animals.

Hepler said the PetSense location has given the rescue consistent visibility, making it easier to connect adoptable pets with potential owners.

"So we are adopting our tails off and really asking that people come down and support us," Hepler said. "We're going to be here every weekend until the store closes permanently, every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. with 100% adoptable dogs. Without this resource and this place for us to adopt dogs out, we're not going to have the ability to be in front of the public."

PetSense's parent company, Tractor Supply, confirmed the closure in a statement to customers.

"As part of a broader effort to strengthen our business, we made the difficult decision to close a number of PetSense locations, including your local store."The company did not announce a specific closing date in its statement.

You can read the full statement here:

KATC Viewer

Hepler said the rescue is now hoping another local business or property owner will step forward and provide a space where adoption events can continue.

"I don't know what the future of our animal rescue is going to look like without a retail location like this," Hepler said. "We're really hoping someone has a building or someone can step up to the plate to give us an outlet to be able to do things like this."

Until the store closes, Street Dogs Animal Rescue plans to continue hosting adoption events every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., encouraging the public to visit, meet adoptable pets and help them find forever homes.

Petsense is also scheduled to have another adoption event Saturday, October 3rd. To learn more you can call 337-948-0506