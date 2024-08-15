Story Corps listening party planned

A Story Corps Listening Party is set for August 28.

The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Opelousas Museum & Interpretive Center, 315 N Main St., Opelousas.

The plan is to celebrate the stories of Opelousas residents that were recorded for Story Corps.

In December of 2023, the Story Corps mobile tour came to Lafayette for a month; they also set up had a satellite recording studio at the Opelousas Museum for two days. As a result, Opelousas residents are represented in the Story Corps Archive. The StoryCorps Archive reflects their mission to preserve and share humanity’s stories in order to build connections between people and create a more just and compassionate world. See the range of interviews at archivestorycorps.org

At the Opelousas Museum, you will hear an edited version of one of the interviews. Attendees will also have the opportunity to join the conversation by responding to quotes and questions. Organizers say it will be an evening of listening, dialogue, refreshments and most of all, connection.

The general public is invited to attend.