Storm cleanup underway in St. Landry and Acadia Parishes after severe weather

ST. LANDRY PARISH — EUNICE, La. — The past 24 hours have been exhausting for many St. Landry and Acadia Parishes residents, as they work to clean up the damage left behind by Monday’s powerful storms.

Homeowners spent the day assessing the destruction in the Acadian Acres subdivision in Eunice. For Patrick Ardoin, the storm left a lasting impact—a massive oak tree twisted and collapsed onto his home.

“Maybe around 5 o’clock, just a couple of minutes later, we heard a big noise—and we noticed our oak tree had twisted and blown over into the house,” Ardoin said.

The storm left branches jabbed into ceilings, and portions of homes, including foyers, bedrooms, and garages, were severely damaged.

"This is the foyer, a bedroom, the garage—all just destroyed, and even portions of the attic," Ardoin described as he assessed the wreckage.

For much of the day, the steady hum of chainsaws and tree-cutting equipment filled the air as crews worked to clear fallen trees and debris.

“We get high winds, but nothing like this. This was different," Ardoin added.

His neighbors echoed the sentiment, as many yards were left covered in splintered trees and storm debris.

“I’ve been here for 10 years, and every time we have bad weather, cleanup is a job—but nothing like this," another resident shared.

Despite the significant damage, there was one silver lining—no one was inside when the tree came crashing down.

“The good news is that no one was in here when it happened,” Ardoin said.

Now, he’s focusing on the next steps—working with his insurance provider to begin rebuilding.

