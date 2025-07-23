State Trooper injured in Opelousas crash sparks urgent reminder: Move over for emergency vehicles

OPELOUSAS — Last Wednesday, traffic came to a halt on Highway 190 near Landry Street as first responders rushed to the scene of a serious crash. Among the injured was a Louisiana State Trooper, who was struck while working a routine traffic stop.

"And while he was getting the information from the guy in the white car, the black truck came and smashed the state police," said a witness to the crash. According to State Police, the trooper was assisting with a wreck when a pickup truck traveling down Highway 190 failed to move over and struck the patrol unit, sending the officer and others to the hospital with serious injuries.

This incident has reignited calls from law enforcement and emergency crews across Louisiana to remind drivers of the Move Over Law — a law many say could have prevented the crash.

For Kelsey Degeyter, a 10-year paramedic with Acadian Ambulance, close calls are far too common.

"It makes me nervous because occasionally people fail to pull over," she said. "It’s dangerous," Degeyter says. She’s witnessed countless near misses while working crash scenes on highways and narrow roads.

"Yes, it happens all the time," she added.

What Is Louisiana’s Move Over Law?

Louisiana Revised Statute §32:125—known as the Move Over Law—requires drivers to change lanes or slow down when approaching any stopped vehicle with flashing lights. That includes:



Police and law enforcement

Ambulances and EMT units

Tow trucks and roadside assistance

Utility and highway maintenance crews

Here's What the Law Says:

On multi-lane highways:

→ Move over one lane away from the stopped vehicle, if safe to do so.

→ Reduce your speed to a reasonable, safe level and proceed with caution.

Violating this law in Louisiana can result in fines up to $200, but for first responders, the stakes are far higher.

"The primary goal of the Move Over Law is to ensure the safety of the roadway for everyone, including first responders," said State Trooper Peggy Bourque. "Every year, we see tragic incidents where officers, EMTs, and others are killed due to distracted or negligent drivers. We ask motorists to remain vigilant, move over, pay attention, and refrain from distracted driving.

For Degeyter and her fellow emergency responders, the message is simple:

"I want them to slow down and stop speeding. At the end of the day, we have families who want to see us come home, too."

State troopers say the investigation into this crash is still ongoing, and the state trooper is still in serious but stable condition. As for the other drivers, they suffered moderate injuries and are also recovering.

For more on Louisiana’s Move Over Law, click here

