State-led roadwork project aims to improve highway 758 in St. Landry, Evangeline Parishes

ST. LANDRY PARISH — ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (AP) — A state-led highway improvement project is underway in St. Landry and Evangeline parishes, bringing construction delays but promising long-term benefits for local drivers.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is spearheading the $4.6 million project, which aims to upgrade a 3.2-mile section of Highway 758 from Woodstone Road to LA 29. The project spans across both St. Landry and Evangeline parishes and is part of the state’s effort to improve road conditions and enhance traffic flow.

Scarlet Mott, a longtime resident, has seen the condition of Highway 758 firsthand.

“I bought this property in 2019,” Mott said. “My ex-husband—this is all his family around us.”

She recalls the road having potholes but says it was never as rough as it is now.

“It wasn’t terrible, but it did have potholes,” she said.

Now, those potholes are being addressed as DOTD crews bring in manpower and heavy equipment to revamp the roadway.

“This project covers a 3.2-mile section from Woodstone Road, connecting U.S. 190 to LA 29, spanning across two parishes,” a DOTD spokesperson said.

The state-led project will add new asphalt, road striping, and other improvements to help traffic flow more smoothly. However, drivers should expect temporary inconveniences, including lane closures, slow-moving traffic, and construction crews working along the roadway.

“People might get aggravated because we’re all spoiled back here,” Mott said.

DOTD is urging drivers to use caution while traveling through the construction zone.

“We want to encourage drivers to be mindful,” the spokesperson said. “Speed limits will be adjusted, and there may be flaggers directing traffic. We urge drivers to reduce speed and avoid distractions while traveling through the area.”

Despite the disruptions, Mott and other residents say they’re eager to see the finished results.

“It’s moving pretty quickly, and we’re excited to see the finished product,” she said.

The project is expected to be completed in August weather permitting.

Drivers are advised to plan for delays and follow posted speed limits to ensure the safety of road crews and fellow motorists.