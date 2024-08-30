St.Landry woman recalls Sunset Standoff on 9th anniversary

SUNSET — The Sunset Police Department honored Corporal Henry Nelson by hanging up a law enforcement flag on Monday, August 26th, which is the 9th anniversary of the standoff where Nelson lost his life.

It was a day Courtney Jolivette will never forget. On August 26th, 2015, Joliivette's life would change forever after being involved in an attack led by her then-husband, Harrison Lee Riley, Jr. Riley who stabbed and shot her multiple times during a rampage.

"It felt like it was not real; this is not happening," said Courtney Jolivette, now ex-wife of Riley.

The rampage led to a standoff. The Officer who got the call was Cpl Henery Nelson, who was shot and killed during the response, and Shameka Johnson, the sister of the former Mayor of Grand Coteau, Shaterral Johnson, was stabbed to death.

Riley would then crash Jolivette's car into the Sunset Mini Mart. Today, after nine long years, Jolivette says she clings to hope and her faith.

"I pray and keep faith that every day will get better. I forgave him, and I forgave him for me so God can continue to use me as his tool in his toolbox to fulfill what I need to do here on this Earth," said Jolivette.

Jolivette says she continues to live life and enjoys reading, praying, and gardening. She also enjoys spending time with her daughter, who will soon celebrate her 15th birthday.

Riley is serving two life terms in Angola prison.

