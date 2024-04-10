St. Landry schools will be closed on Thursday

St. Landry Parish Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Parish officials announced the closure, saying it is due to the extensive damage caused by the recent storms, impacting many of our families after the recent storms.

All 12-month employees are asked to report to their respective school/site when they are able to do so safely.

"We understand this is a difficult time for our community, and we appreciate your patience and flexibility. The closure will allow time for families to address any storm impacts while allowing employees to ensure schools are prepared to reopen once conditions improve," a release states.

Officials say additional updates will be provided through the system's normal communication channels as more information becomes available.

"Thank you for your understanding as we navigate these challenging circumstances together," the release states.

