St. Landry School Board sets meeting to close schools

The St. Landry Parish School Board has set a special meeting for July 1 to make decisions about closing parish schools.

Board members discussed their options last week; see our story about that here.

The meeting is set for 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1 at the St. Landry Parish School Board Supplementary Resource Center 1013 Creswell Lane, Opelousas. If you can't go, you can watch it here.

Here's the agenda:

1. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call

C. Prayer

D. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Discussion and Action Items

A. Discussion and action to acknowledge the community meetings held on June 13, June 18, and June 23, 2026, and to confirm that no additional non-statutory local procedural requirements apply to any proposed school closure, consolidation, repurposing, or related operational change; or, alternatively, to suspend any such requirement to the extent one could be interpreted to apply.

B. Discussion and action to approve revisions to Policy GBNA, Reduction of Personnel, to clarify the procedures applicable to any reduction of personnel action which may be implemented by the Superintendent.

C. Discussion and action to acknowledge that the Superintendent may implement any necessary reduction of personnel action including reductions that may result from school closures, reconfigurations, grade-configuration changes, budgetary considerations, enrollment-related considerations, operational needs, or other staffing considerations.

D. Discussion and action to close Grolee Elementary School with students assigned or zoned to attend Grolee Elementary School to be reassigned to other schools by grade level beginning with the 2026-2027 school year.

E. Discussion and action to close Northeast Elementary School with students assigned or zoned to attend Northeast Elementary School to be reassigned to other schools by grade level beginning with the 2026-2027 school year.

F. Discussion and action to reconfigure Park Vista Elementary School as a Pre-Kindergarten through 2nd grade school, with students in those grades assigned to Park Vista Elementary School and students in grades no longer served at Park Vista Elementary School to be reassigned to other schools by grade level beginning with the 2026-2027 school year.

G. Discussion and action to reconfigure the former site of Opelousas Junior High School as a 3rd grade through 6th grade school with students in those grades assigned to the former site of Opelousas Junior High School beginning with the 2026-2027 school year.

H. Discussion and action to close Central Middle School with students assigned or zoned to attend Central Middle School to be reassigned to other schools by grade level beginning with the 2026-2027 school year.

I. Discussion and action to reconfigure East Elementary School as a 1st grade through 3rd grade school, with students in those grades assigned to East Elementary School and students in grade levels no longer served at East Elementary School to be reassigned to other schools by grade level beginning with the 2026-2027 school year.

J. Discussion and action to reconfigure Glendale Elementary School as a 4th grade through 6th grade school, with students in those grade levels assigned to Glendale Elementary School and students in grade levels no longer served at Glendale Elementary School to be reassigned to other schools by grade level beginning with the 2026-2027 school year.

K. Discussion and action to close Krotz Springs Elementary School and repurpose the campus for virtual instruction, with students assigned or zoned to attend Krotz Springs Elementary School to be reassigned to other schools by grade level beginning with the 2026-2027 school year.

L. Discussion and action to assign students who would have attended Krotz Springs Elementary School in Pre-Kindergarten through 4th grade to Port Barre Elementary School beginning with the 2026-2027 school year.

M. Discussion and action to assign students who would have attended Krotz Springs Elementary School in 5th grade through 12th grade to Port Barre Middle School or Port Barre High School, as applicable based on grade level, beginning with the 2026-2027 school year.

N. Discussion and action to close Grand Coteau Elementary School with students assigned or zoned to attend Grand Coteau Elementary School to be reassigned to other schools by grade level beginning with the 2026-2027 school year.

O. Discussion and action to assign students who would have attended Grand Coteau Elementary School in Pre-Kindergarten through 4th grade to Cankton Elementary School, Arnaudville Middle School, or Leonville Elementary School, as applicable, beginning with the 2026-2027 school year.

P. Discussion and action to close the Center for Academic Programs (CAPS) and to assign students currently enrolled in CAPS, or who may otherwise be required to attend an alternative school program, to the St. Landry Accelerated Transition School beginning with the 2026-2027 school year.

Q. Discussion and action regarding the Committee of the Whole’s recommendation to continue operating Grand Prairie Elementary School without closure or reconfiguration for the 2026–2027 school year; and discussion and possible action regarding the closure or reconfiguration of Grand Prairie Elementary School, effective with the 2026–2027 school year, and the reassignment of affected students.

3. Adjournment

A. Adjourn the meeting.