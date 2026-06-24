St. Landry School Board advances downsizing plan, keeps Grand Prairie open 1 more year

ST. LANDRY PARISH — OPELOUSAS, La. — The St. Landry Parish School Board took its first major step Tuesday night toward addressing the district’s estimated $18 million budget deficit, advancing a downsizing plan that includes school closures, consolidations and staff reductions.

During a Committee of the Whole meeting, Superintendent Milton Batiste presented recommendations aimed at restructuring the district as enrollment continues to decline. While certified teachers would not be affected by the proposed reductions, several schools across the parish remain under consideration for closure or consolidation.

One proposal quickly emerged as a point of debate among board members: a plan to merge Grand Prairie Elementary with Plaisance Middle School.

“Every consolidation is going to be difficult, and we have to ask whether it’s worth it in each zone,” said board member Renee Aymond.

Some board members questioned the cost and logistics associated with the proposed merger, while others argued the district must begin making difficult decisions to stabilize its finances.

“I’m in agreement with Mr. Batiste,” said board member Hazel Sias. “You have to start the process because eventually these changes are going to have to happen.”

Grand Prairie Elementary Principal April Guidry urged board members to consider the challenges of moving the school’s youngest students to a campus designed for older children.

“They’re serving older students, while we have pre-K classrooms that require specific safety features, playgrounds and facilities,” Guidry said. We need a fence… because it is on a major highway… things would need to be done to make it suitable for a pre‑K4 school.” “If we stay open for one year and then consolidate… hopefully… we can afford that… but again it will cost… to house our kids.”

Batiste’s broader restructuring plan includes changes in Opelousas, Port Barre, Krotz Springs, Grand Coteau and Eunice. District leaders say the goal is to reduce operating costs while adapting to declining student enrollment.

As the discussion continued, community members and school leaders spoke in support of students who could be impacted by future consolidations.

“Please ensure every student receives the same love, support and sense of belonging they’ve experienced at our school,” a representative from Northeast Elementary told the board.

Rod Sias, a community advocate said he believes the district’s financial challenges are also tied to the bond proposal that failed in the May election, arguing the school system needs a more stable budget to keep schools open.

"St. Landry Parish hasn’t had a mileage increase since 1986," said Sias. That’s not a board thing—that’s a lack of support from the public. No business, no organization, no household can operate successfully on a 40-year budget, and now we’re pretty much at the endgame.”

By the end of the meeting, board members agreed to move forward with Batiste’s overall downsizing plan but tabled the proposed Grand Prairie-Plaisance consolidation. The decision means Grand Prairie Elementary will remain open for at least another year while district leaders continue evaluating long-term options.

No final decisions were made Tuesday regarding other potential school closures or consolidations however the district plans to vote on the Superintendent's plan minus the Grand Prairie/Plaisance merger, scheduled Wednesday July 1st at 5:00pm.