St. Landry School Board announces job fair

St. Landry Parish School Board will host a job fair on Saturday, April 5.

The event will be from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. for all schools affected by Future Planning - (Washington Elementary, Eunice Elementary, and Opelousas Middle Employees ONLY)

And then from 10:00 AM to 12: 00 PM for all current SLP employees and the public

The fair will be held at St. Landry Parish School Board Resource Center, 1013 E. Creswell Lane, Opelousas, LA 70570

"We are seeking qualified candidates for various positions for the 2025-2026 school year. This is a fantastic opportunity to join a dynamic team dedicated to excellence in education. Whether you're an experienced educator or just starting your career, we encourage you to attend," a release states. "Representatives from each school within the St. Landry Parish School District will be available to answer your questions and accept your resume. We look forward to seeing you there!"