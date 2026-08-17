St. Landry Parish woman recounts riding out Hurricane Lala in Hawaii with her children

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A St. Landry Parish woman is recounting the terrifying experience of riding out Hurricane Lala in Hawaii with her three children, far from family and the familiarity of Louisiana hurricanes.

Daejah Baker, a Plaisance native, said experiencing a hurricane on an island surrounded by water has been unlike anything she experienced growing up in Louisiana.

“Honestly, I would say it's really not much of a comparison,” Baker said. “Every region deals with weather differently. But it's very unique and rare to be in this situation right now, because I've never been in the middle of an island with nowhere to go, surrounded by water. You can't outrun, you can't outswim.”

Lala weakened to a tropical storm Sunday as it moved away from Hawaii, but officials continued warning residents about heavy rain, strong winds and flooding.

Baker said the storm has been especially stressful because two of her three children have never experienced a hurricane.

“Keeping them kind of safe and sane is kind of a challenge right now,” she said. “Like seeing the panic in their faces, 'cause they're watching this firsthand, they're hearing it firsthand, they're experiencing it firsthand, and it's just us.”

Hawaii officials urged residents to stay home and off the roads as the storm moved across the islands.

Randy Collins, director of emergency management, said the next several hours would be critical for Oahu.

“Please take this storm seriously,” Collins said. “The next 12 to 18 hours are going to be the most critical for the island of Oahu.”

Hawaii News Now reported thousands of people were left without power as Lala moved west.

For Baker, the experience has also been difficult to process as she watches the storm's impact on other families.

“This is really, really new to us,” Baker said. “I'm praying for all the families that have already lost their homes.”

Baker said she is grateful that she and her children are safe for now, but the experience has put the dangers of an island hurricane into perspective.

“Right now I don't even think my brain can fully comprehend what it is to experience a hurricane on an island surrounded by nothing but water,” she said.

