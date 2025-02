St. Landry Parish Government will be opening a warming shelter tonight at 5:00 pm, February 19, 2025 and will remain open until Friday, February 21, 2025 at noon.

Shelter location: Former Indian Hills Country Club | 1141 E. Prudhomme Street, Opelousas, LA

Residents are encouraged to bring pillows, blankets, personal hygiene products, medications and any other essentials needed for the night.