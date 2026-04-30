St. Landry Parish voters to decide on two connected school millage proposals in May election

ST. LANDRY PARISH — For the first time in 40 years, St. Landry Parish school leaders are asking voters to approve new millages aimed at funding teacher pay, campus safety, and school facilities.

Voters will decide on the proposal during the May 16 election.

However, the two propositions are connected—meaning both must pass for either to take effect.

What the propositions would do

Together, the measures would result in a 9.9-mill property tax increase.

A permanent $2,500 salary increase for all school employees

Funding for school resource officers

Additional counselors and nurses

School safety and security upgrades

Athletic facilities such as football, soccer, and track fields

Performing arts improvements

Bond funding for large-scale construction and upgrades

Superintendent: district facing decades-old funding model

In a letter to the community, Superintendent Milton Batiste said the district is working with a financial structure that has not significantly changed since 1986.

He noted that costs for technology, utilities, and daily operations have increased over time, while funding has remained relatively stagnant.

Batiste also pointed out that neighboring school districts often have higher millage rates—putting St. Landry Parish at a disadvantage when it comes to teacher pay, facilities, and student opportunities.

Cost to taxpayers

If both propositions pass, property owners would see an increase based on their home’s assessed value.

The district has provided an online millage calculator for residents to estimate their specific costs.

For example:

· A home assessed at $100,000 would pay about $25 more per year

· A home assessed at $300,000 would pay about $220 more annually

Community voices: support and opposition

Some residents say the proposal is needed to address safety concerns and improve pay for school employees.

Joey Richard, a parent, says the investment could make a difference.

“When my kids go to school, I cannot be so worried. If voters pass the 9.9 millage, security will be enforced stricter in the hallways.”

Richard also pointed to recent concerns on campuses.

“I have seen the recent activity of violence on school campuses — a few bomb threats, things of that nature," Richard said.

He says increasing pay is also critical.

“And the teachers will be able to afford a living," Richard said. "Those two being talked about are non-negotiable.”

Others in the community say they support education—but not the way this proposal is structured.

Verda Lavergne, a concerned citizen with family in the school system, says she believes the plan should be reconsidered.

“I am against it because I think they should have done a better proposal for the teachers and support personnel instead of us having to vote on one tax and then if one fails the other one fails.”

Lavergne says her concerns come down to priorities.

“I think they are voting not so much for education. They are voting for turf fields and soccer fields. They do not care about the teachers, the janitors, support personnel, and the teachers deserve way much more.”

While she supports higher pay for school workers, she does not believe it should be tied to facility upgrades.

“Put the teachers first, the support personnel first, education first. Not a turf football field, not a soccer field.”

Lavergne says until those priorities are separated, she will not support the proposal.

Voting information

Early Voting begins from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00p.m. May 2 through May 9 excluding Sunday, May 3.

Election Day is May 16, 2026, and the polls open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Residents can learn more about the proposed bond and millage here: click here

