St. Landry Parish Veterans Memorial reveals 2025 events honoring local heroes

Neighbors in St. Landry Parish are invited to attend a series of events in 2025 honoring local veterans. From Memorial Day to a Veterans Appreciation Gumbo, the events aim to bring the community together while paying tribute to those who’ve served.

The first event is set for Monday, May 26, with the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Yambilee Building, located at 1939 Highway 190 West Landry in Opelousas. It begins at 10:30 a.m. and will conclude with a motorcade to the Veterans Memorial on Highway 182 South.

Next up, the community is invited to the Flag Day Ceremony on Saturday, June 14 at the Veterans Memorial, 5348 Highway 182 South. That event also starts at 10:30 a.m.

In November, neighbors have two chances to show support:

On Tuesday, Nov. 11, the Hats Off to Veterans Luncheon happens at the Yambilee Building at 11:30 a.m. This is a sponsorship and ticketed event, with gold sponsorships at $500, silver at $250, bronze at $100 and individual tickets available for $25.

Then, on Saturday, Nov. 15, a Veterans Appreciation Gumbo will be held at the Yambilee Building from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sponsored by AL Jinn Temple #232 and AL Jinn Court #215 in Lafayette.

For more information, neighbors can contact Project Director Pat Mason-Guillory at (337) 351-6063 or (337) 948-8093, or email pmgveterans@slpgov.net. Other committee members and their contact numbers are listed on the event flyer.

St. Landry Parish neighbors are encouraged to come out, connect and honor veterans all year long.