St. Landry Parish suspends trail rides for remainder of 2026 after shootings at Ag Arena

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Trail rides in St. Landry Parish will no longer be permitted for the remainder of 2026 following two shootings during a weekend event at the Yambilee Ag Arena, according to parish and city officials.

The announcement was made Tuesday during a press conference held by the Opelousas Police Department and parish leaders as investigators provided an update on the violence that unfolded during a trail ride event on May 17.

Parish President Jesse Bellard said the decision was made in the interest of public safety after gunfire erupted twice on the Ag Arena grounds.

“Public safety must come first,” Bellard said. “Unfortunately, the violence we witnessed this weekend has forced us to make a difficult decision regarding trail rides moving forward this year.”

According to police, arrest warrants have been issued for four people connected to the first shooting that happened during the early morning hours near the Ag Arena. Authorities identified the suspects as Brandon Zeno, 27, of Lafayette; Jordan Bernard, 32, of Lafayette; Hakeem Gloston, 24, of Iowa, Louisiana; and Shakeal Griffin, 30, of Lafayette.

Investigators say the suspects are facing charges including illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and aggravated criminal damage to property. Zeno and Gloston are also accused of possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Police said the individuals allegedly recklessly discharged firearms, creating a substantial risk to human life and damaging multiple vehicles near the event grounds. Investigators are still working to determine what led to the gunfire, and additional arrests and charges are expected.

Authorities said investigators identified the suspects through eyewitness statements, surveillance footage and tips from community members. Opelousas Police are also working with law enforcement agencies in Lafayette Parish to make the arrests.

A second shooting later that evening around 5:45 p.m. also prompted an arrest. Authorities said security personnel working the event immediately detained 18-year-old Kameron J. Thomas of Lafayette at the scene. Thomas has been charged with illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. Police say additional arrests are expected in that investigation as well.

During the press conference, Bellard defended trail rides as a long-standing tradition in St. Landry Parish but said the violence that occurred this weekend cannot continue.

“We’ve been trying to work with these organizations, and they are trying also, don’t get me wrong, it’s not their fault, but people want to go to these trail rides and act crazy like they did this weekend and we just can’t have that,” Bellard said. “We had a good run with them for the last six years. Unfortunately this weekend didn’t turn out too good, so I can’t see myself allowing something to take place where a possible death can occur.”

Bellard said parish officials plan to revisit the issue next year and consider stronger safety measures before allowing trail rides to resume.

“We’re not against that,” Bellard said. “But we want to make sure that we do it in a safe manner. You sure can’t afford to have nobody lose a life over a tradition like this.”

Opelousas Police Chief Graig leblanc also addressed the violence during the press conference, saying public safety must remain the top priority moving forward.

“I cannot in good conscience support these events continuing under the current conditions within our city,” Leblanc said. “When I took office, I took an oath to make Opelousas safe.”

Leblanc said while many people attend trail rides responsibly, city leaders can no longer ignore the violence tied to some events.

“I’m going to advocate for the safety of not only the people who come to Opelousas, but the residents who live here,” Leblanc said. “We recovered at least 60 casings from three different types of weapons in the first altercation alone.”

Bellard also revealed the scale of the violence investigators encountered during the shootings.

“I’m very shocked that nobody else was killed because they had over 60 rounds being shot within a couple of minutes,” he said. “There were bullets flying everywhere. It was not good.”

Despite the suspension, Bellard said he still supports the trail ride community and hopes a safer plan can eventually be put in place.

“The trail ride community knows where I stand,” Bellard said. “They know I was pushing very hard for them to continue doing what they’re doing. But until we can get a handle on the trouble that we’ve been having, I can’t in good faith allow it to continue.”

Anyone with information related to the shootings is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS. Police said all calls can remain anonymous. OPD is also working with the Lafayette Police Department and Sheriff office regarding the case.

