St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office shares update on injured deputy

ST. LANDRY PARISH — After weeks of recovery, St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Deondre Thomas is at home recovering and the Sheriff's Office provided KATC an update on his recovery.

Deputy Thomas was struck by a suspect’s vehicle during an undercover drug operation last month. Now, he's recovering—and his fellow deputies are rallying behind him.

"Wow... okay," said Mark LeBlanc with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, holding back tears. "We are glad he’s okay. I know how it feels to be injured in the line of duty. It's difficult." LeBlanc says Thomas is more than a colleague—he's a light in the department.

"He’s just one of those guys that has a smiling face that we just love to see," LeBlanc added. Since the incident, Thomas took to social media to share an emotional update on his progress. In a heartfelt Facebook post, he wrote:

"I’ve successfully completed a very intense surgery and have a long road to recovery. I was knocked down, but I wasn’t defeated. I want everyone to know—each visit, phone call, message, thought, and prayer means the world to me. I want to extend a special thank you to my law enforcement family, all the first responders, and hospital staff who were involved in my care."

Thomas’ message has been met with overwhelming support from the community and his department.

"Deondre knows we have his back," said LeBlanc. "We are so happy he’s still here with us. More importantly, I want his family to know that the sacrifice he continues to make—and will always make—is so appreciated by all of us who know and work with him."

If you would like to support Thomas on his road to recovery, click here to donate.

